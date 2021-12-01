Odell Beckham Jr flashed return to “OBJ speed” against Packers

NBC Sports Predictor: Play SN7 for a chance to win $1,000,000. Download the app today and play for FREE!. As we roll into Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, the inevitable keeps happening: player injuries. We learned this week that Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season. It’s an unfortunate occurrence for him, and now the Panthers will turn to a combination of Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah. Dalvin Cook and Deebo Samuel will both miss a decent amount of time even if they are not dealing with season-ending injuries. The sport will go on, however, and so will your fantasy teams. The deeper we get into the season the more important hitting on your flex spot will become. Michael Gallup, Jaylen Waddle, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon were all able to cash in after landing in this column last week. With new injuries and still some bye weeks in our view, we’ll have to find another group of players to help lead us to fantasy victories in Week 13.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO