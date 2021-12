The Phoenix Suns are quietly making the presence felt once again. Determined to prove that their Finals run last season wasn’t a fluke, the team has rattled off an astonishing 15-game winning streak. Their 16-3 record is just a loss behind the league-leading Golden State Warriors. This hot start is thanks in large part to Devin Booker, who has continued to be a star for the team.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO