ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fresenius shifts management structure for new global care strategy

By Mari Devereaux
Modern Healthcare
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresenius Medical Care is reorganizing its global and leadership roles, the dialysis provider announced Wednesday. The for-profit company is consolidating its international service areas and creating a global care delivery segment that will launch in 2023. In the meantime, Fresenius Medical Care is reshuffling executives as it prepares to implement the...

www.modernhealthcare.com

Comments / 0

Related
awealthofcommonsense.com

Strategy Follows Structure

The cover story in January of 1968 for Institutional Asset Management was called The whiz kids take over at Wellington. One of the whiz kids tasked with taking over one of the oldest name brands in the mutual fund business was none other than John Bogle. The honeymoon at Wellington...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Manager Strategy& Financial Services-Flexible Contracts

​This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work on a flexible contract. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract to work the pattern that suits you.
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

3 Winning Revenue Management Strategies, Plus New Skills for Hoteliers

Revenue management (RM) is concerned with maximizing the revenue performance of an asset by setting different prices and optimizing inventory availability according to the predicted demand. Therefore, one of the key principles of RM lies in the company’s ability to forecast demand, which has been greatly impaired as a result of COVID-19’s unprecedented impact on hotel occupancy and rates. Therefore, revenue managers will need a new set of skills, built on analytical thinking and cognitive flexibility, to maintain the effectiveness of their decision-making in light of greater industry volatility.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#European#Middle Eastern#African
Modern Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet’s digital strategy to 'transform' its brand

Zimmer Biomet for the past several years has been trying to “transform” its brand—from being known for medical equipment, to an innovative company that incorporates digital technologies and data to connect patients and doctors, said Liane Teplitsky, president for global robotics and technology and data solutions at the company. That’s...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Wealth Management Strategies For Budding Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For any person, investments should be planned in line with one’s risk profile, investment horizon, cash flow requirements, and any other client-specific constraints. For entrepreneurs, the major change, especially in the early stage, is, that he/she is taking a considerable risk in the business they are running, which may or may not be sufficient to sustain their ongoing expenses. Hence, they may need to withdraw some amount regularly from their investment portfolio to sustain the lifestyle requirements. For example, they may need to withdraw 1 lakh per month from their investment portfolio. Typically, we prefer to keep around 2-3-year cashflow requirements in debt-oriented strategies so that market volatility does not impact the cashflow pay-outs and hence in the above case, we will keep around 24-36 lakh in debt/arbitrage funds to manage the expenses. Also, it’s always advisable to keep some emergency funds, could be any Health-related for oneself or family members. (Hopefully, an entrepreneur beginning their journey should have health insurance and a term life insurance for any eventuality to take care of their family from the loss of future income.)
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Modern Healthcare

5 things about Pear Therapeutics' SPAC merger

Digital treatment developer Pear Therapeutics on Monday began trading on the Nasdaq after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company it first announced in the summer. Here are five things to know about Pear Therapeutics and its recent SPAC merger:. 1. Pear Therapeutics, a company that develops app-based...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Technology Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Holidays

This year has been a busy one for IPOs and the activity is staying strong right through the end of the year. Often times the best time to buy a newly IPOed stock is after the initial quiet period ends and that is no different from the three we have today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, NIO Partner CATL Also Has A 'Business Relationship' With Ford

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Tuesday it has signed up China’s largest battery maker CATL as a supplier, months after revealing a multi-billion plan to build battery plants with South Korean battery partner SK Innovation. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker told Benzinga it has a business relationship...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy