ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo opens up about her friendship with Adele: “We’re both supreme divas…and we’re also both Tauruses!”

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people believe in horoscopes and that successful relationships are determined by astrological signs. Lizzo might be one of those believers, because she says two Tauruses are better than one when explaining why she and Adele are such great friends. Speaking with People on Wednesday, the “Rumors” singer shared...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Adele Speaks On Drake Friendship, Says They're A "Dying Breed"

Not only is she friends with Kendrick Lamar, but Adele also has a strong friendship with Drake. In fact, she explained during an interview this week that she believes the two are part of a "dying breed" before revealing her bond with Drizzy is "one of the biggest gifts" of her entire career.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Lizzo
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Divas#Abc Audio#Tauruses#American Express
PopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Belts Her Heart Out in Emotional "On My Way" Video

After delivering a debut performance of "On My Way" at the American Music Awards last month, Jennifer Lopez has released the accompanying video for the track. On Dec. 3, the multihyphenate dropped the visual for the song, which shows Lopez belting her heart out in a series of gorgeous outfits in front of a screen playing scenes from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. The film also stars Maluma, who plays J Lo's character's cheating fiancé, and Owen Wilson, who ends up marrying J Lo's character instead. "On My Way" will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and the movie is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heatworld

Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after gruesome accident

Being rushed to hospital isn't exactly how anyone wants to spend their Monday evening, but that was the reality for Love Island's Maura Higgins who spent the night waiting in A&E following a gruesome accident. After what she's had to deal with this year following her split with Strictly Come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Is Bold in Blue Bandeau, Leather Skirt & Opera Gloves on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande keeps bringing the heat and style to NBC’s “The Voice.” On Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” Grande wore a full leather royal blue ensemble. The singer’s bold look was surely a statement as she watched her teammates Jim and Sasha put up for elimination. Grande’s look consisted of a bright blue leather two-piece set, which included a strapless bandeau top and a long skirt complete with a slit in the back. She accessorized with long leather blue gloves, diamond stud earrings and a blue bow that held her signature ponytail in place. Unfortunately, her shoes were hidden, but it would be...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Holly Madison says she was in a 'cycle of gross things' while living at Playboy Mansion

Holly Madison is opening up about her time living at the Playboy Mansion. The model, now 41, was at the home from the early 2000s until she and Hugh Hefner split in 2008. “I got to a point not too far into my time there – I think I was only, like, six months in – where I kind of broke under that pressure and being made to feel like I need to look exactly like everybody else,” she confessed in a clip from the show shared online on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy