NBA

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Bucks

By Schuyler Callihan
 6 days ago

Game 24

Charlotte Hornets (13-10) at Milwaukee Bucks (13-8)

Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Related
All Hornets

Lakers Outlast Hornets in Overtime

The Hornets' west coast swing continues to produce losses as the Hornets have now dropped five straight games following a 126-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The game was fairly even throughout despite a brief moment in the early parts of the fourth quarter when...
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Recall Carey, Assign Bouknight & Jones to G-League

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Additionally, the team has assigned rookie guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones to the Greensboro Swarm. Carey...
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview

Game 12: Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) It's been a bit of a rough stretch for the Charlotte Hornets of late, losing each of the last five games and the first four of this current five-game road trip. Slow starts and turnovers have cost this team a handful of games but that's what young teams do. The Hornets will have yet another stiff challenge on Wednesday night when they tip-off against another young, exciting team in the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Push the Pace to Top Wizards

CHARLOTTE, NC - It was a defensive struggle at first but the Hornets pushed the pace in the second half and came away with their ninth win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards, 97-87. Daniel Gafford was a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets right out of the shoot. Washington kept pounding the ball inside to him and some of their other bigs, taking advantage of the defensive efficiencies of Mason Plumlee. Gafford recorded eight of the Wizards' first 13 points, guiding them to a 13-9 advantage midway through the first quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Solid 4th Quarter Defense Helps Hornets Down Warriors

CHARLOTTE, NC - Not only did the Carolina Panthers defeat the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, but the Charlotte Hornets made the night one to remember for Charlottians by defeating the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA, 106-102. Even Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took notice of the Panthers' big win.
NBA
All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

PPG: 108.7 (WSH), 113.3 (CHA) RPG: 47.8 (WSH), 44.8 (CHA) APG: 23.4 (WSH), 25.9 (CHA) FG%: 46.2% (WSH), 44.9% (CHA) 3FG%: 33.5% (WSH), 37.3% (CHA) FT%: 80.4% (WSH), 73.4% (CHA) 2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):. Minutes: Bradley Beal 36.0 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA) FG%: Montrezl Harrell 64.5% (WSH),...
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.
NBA
