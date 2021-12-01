How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Bucks

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.

