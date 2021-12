CLEARWATER, Fla. - A serial bank robber with a lengthy rap sheet is back behind bars after police say he robbed a Clearwater bank. Clearwater police say 55-year-old David Marc Ratcliff served time in federal prison after being convicted of six counts of armed bank robbery in the late 1990s. He was suspected of as many as 19 bank robberies along and near the Interstate 4 corridor two decades ago, earning him the nickname "the I-4 bandit."

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO