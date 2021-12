SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As of Sunday, the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has still not made its way to California. In fact, there are currently no cases in the United States. Nevertheless, based on previous varieties, Omicron’s detection in the United States is simply a matter of time. As long as there are huge populations of unvaccinated people, new varieties will emerge. However, officials are doubling down on vaccination and booster shot efforts in anticipation of its arrival. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued the following statement: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the...

