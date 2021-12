Eastern Kentucky University students who made use of the BookSmart program this semester will need to return the books given to them or they will be unable to receive their books for any future semesters until they have either returned their books in usable condition or paid for any missing materials. Some books and materials, such as notebooks used for labs and interactive courses, need not be returned and are free to be kept by the students. Which books and materials are exempt from returns can be found out at the Bookstore.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO