( © Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The biggest trend in movies these days is the franchise. For better or worse, sequels are here to stay, and we all have one man to thank (or blame) for that: Peter Jackson. I know, I know, Star Wars came first, but at the time of their initial release, they weren’t produced and structured the way they are today. In fact, if you can somehow find an original copy of ANew Hope, you’ll notice the official title crawling up the screen at the beginning is without the label of an episode or number (4, in this case). George Lucas can say what he wants about how far ahead in advance he planned things, but no movie company was planning on making a sequel when production began.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO