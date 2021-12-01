ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron-specific vaccine testing underway: Moderna chairman responds to first omicron variant detected in US

By Angelica Stabile
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron in US: 1st case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in California. The first case of the new COVID-19 variant omicron has been confirmed in the U.S., CDC officials announced. The variant, first detected in Africa and Europe on Nov. 26, now has been confirmed for one person in California, officials...

The United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in California. In a White House news briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the case was in an individual who traveled from South Africa on November 22 -- before travel restrictions were in place -- and tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29.
