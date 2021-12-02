Now-Former Manteca Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Inappropriate Communication With A Minor

MANTECA (CBS13) — A now-former teacher for the Manteca Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate communication with a minor.

Manteca police say an incident allegedly involving Sierra High School teacher Jared Rio was reported to them by the school district back in July. Rio was put on administrative leave by the district as officials investigated the case.

Detectives have since developed probable cause that Rio was allegedly communicating with a child inappropriately, police say.

No details about the nature of the communication has been released, but Rio was arrested on Wednesday morning on one count of annoying and molesting a child.

Investigators say they don’t believe there are any other alleged victims of Rio. It’s unclear if the minor was a former student of Rio’s.

Rio was fired after the investigation, the school district says. He is being held in jail on $25,000 bail.

The school district says Sierra High will have an increased presence of counseling services on campus in case any students need emotional support.