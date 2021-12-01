ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Vassell (quad) probable for Spurs on Thursday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (quad) is probable for Thursday's game against the Portland Trail...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries. Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs’ Devin Vassell hopes to pick up where he left off before injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officially speaking, Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers marked the first time Spurs guard Devin Vassell had been on an NBA court in eight days. “It feels like forever,” Vassell said. Having suffered a thigh contusion in the second half of the Spurs’ loss to Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (knee) questionable for Spurs Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. McDermott missed Monday's game due to right knee inflammation, but it seems as though he could be in ready to return to the court two days later. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should McDermott sit again, Keita Bates-Diop could remain in the starting five.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Joseph's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
numberfire.com

Rodney Hood (Achilles) probable for Milwaukee Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Rodney Hood is listed probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hood is dealing with an Achilles ailment, but it seems as though he'll be good to go against Denver. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) probable Friday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable to play Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Delon Wright and Lou Williams would be in line for more work if Young suffers a setback with his ankle. Young is shooting 54.8% from the floor over his last two games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Bulls' Javonte Green (ankle) probable versus Houston

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green played through his ankle issue on Monday, but even with Alex Caruso (wrist) inactive, he was still a non-factor in 16 minutes of play. Coby White started in place of Caruso on Monday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (head) probable for Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (head) is probable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with a head injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pistons on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Sunday projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mo Bamba (back) probable for Orlando Saturday night

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with lower back spasms, but they don't currently seem to be too serious. Still, he was listed on the injury report, so it's now a situation to monitor ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Keep a loose eye out over the next few hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (groin) upgraded to probable Friday

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Melton was originally listed as questionable to play, but the team has changed his status to probable. He will, however, be a game-time decision, so the official word that he's active may come right before tipoff.
NBA
numberfire.com

Terrence Ross (back) probable for Orlando on Saturday

Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ross continues to deal with back spasms, but he's been listed as probable for Saturday's tilt. It seems as though he'll be given the green light to suit up for the second straight night. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next few hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' Bruce Brown (ankle) probable for Saturday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brown has been out since November 19th's game against the Orlando Magic but is expected to return to action for Saturday's clash with Phoenix. Our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against the Suns.
NBA
numberfire.com

Frank Jackson (ankle) probable for Detroit Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson is dealing with a sprained left ankle, but it seems as though he'll be able to play through it again - he did Friday night. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy