The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is featuring three special dogs this week that need a forever home, and your home may be the right one. First of all, there is some really good news if you have been thinking about adopting a pet. Roice-Hurst is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation - Empty the Shelters.That means between now and December 20, all available pets at Roice-Hurst and in foster care will have an adoption fee of only $25. Typically, adoption fees range from $75 to $225, so this is a great opportunity to adopt a pet at a low cost.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO