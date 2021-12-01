Rep. Loudenbeck running for secretary of state

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, whose district includes the western part of Geneva Lake, has announced that she will not seek a seventh term to the State Assembly. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent and serve my friends and neighbors in southern Wisconsin,” Loudenbeck said in a news release. “During my tenure in the legislature, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people – constituents, colleagues, stakeholders and staff—on policy issues they’re passionate about. I’m grateful for the experience, knowledge and relationships serving in the Legislature has given me.”

