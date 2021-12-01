ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Loudenbeck running for secretary of state

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after announcing she is not running again for her Assembly seat, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced that instead she is planning on running as a Republican candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State. In...

