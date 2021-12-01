ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: WNBA again earns A-plus grades in diversity hiring

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

A diversity report has awarded the WNBA high grades again when it comes to racial- and gender-hiring practices. The Institute for Diversity...

