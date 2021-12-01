ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

The head of the women’s professional tennis tour tells The Associated Press that the suspension of all WTA tournaments in China could extend beyond...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Wednesday it will suspend lucrative tournaments in China immediately due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and the safety of other players. The decision to pull tournaments that could cost the U.S.-headquartered...
TENNIS
whdh.com

Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. Peng dropped out of...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Djokovic Says 'Fully' Supports WTA's China Decision Over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Loss Of China#Ap#The Associated Press#Grand Slam
chapelboro.com

Stroman on Sports: Peng Shuai, China and the WTA

Dr. Deborah Stroman joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to discuss the recent controversy around the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Plus: how the Women’s Tennis Association’s response is just the latest activism demonstrated across women’s sports. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
TENNIS
US News and World Report

China Opposes 'Politicisation of Sports', as WTA Suspends Tourneys Over Peng Shuai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China declared opposition to "politicisation of sports" on Thursday, after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended tournaments in the country following star player Peng Shuai's accusations of sexual assault against a former vice premier. Unconvinced by Peng's public appearances since the scandal first broke a month ago,...
TENNIS
Reuters

National bodies back WTA suspension of China tournaments over Peng concerns

Dec 3 (Reuters) - National tennis federations hailed the leadership of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in representing and protecting players' rights after its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai. Peng was unseen in public for nearly three weeks...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

US water polo coaches returning for Paris Olympics

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. water polo coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic are staying on through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Krikorian is looking to lead the U.S. women to an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal. The 47-year-old Krikorian played at UCLA and coached the men’s and women’s teams for the Bruins before he was hired as U.S. coach in March 2009. Udovicic is hoping to build on the U.S. men’s sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Games. He was hired in 2013 after coaching Serbia to bronze at the London Olympics.
TENNIS
Idaho8.com

IOC defends ‘silent diplomacy’ in Peng Shuai case

The International Olympic Committee has defended its handling of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai’s disappearance from public life as “quiet diplomacy,” amid criticism of its approach. “Everybody should be concentrating on the well-being of Peng Shuai and not trying to use this for any other purpose,” Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.,...
TENNIS
MSNBC

The WTA chose Peng Shuai and human rights over money in China

Steve Simon, the president of the Women’s Tennis Association, announced last Wednesday that his organization would no longer include China as a part of its tour. It was a statement both startling in its clarity and absolutely out of step with the rest of the sports world, one that implicitly challenges all other sports leagues to stand up to China, with a particular spotlight on the upcoming Winter Olympics.
TENNIS
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Idaho8.com

What it’s like traveling to Japan amid the Omicron variant

Like so many people around the world, my life was massively upended by the pandemic. After getting legally married in 2019, my husband and I planned to have our wedding celebration early the following year in California. We were living in Beijing when the Covid-19 outbreak began. Soon after my...
LIFESTYLE
Idaho8.com

Dubai is switching its work week to align with global markets

The United Arab Emirates and its international finance hub Dubai are switching to a four-and-a-half-day work week ending at midday Friday to make it easier to do business globally. The move away from the current Sunday to Thursday schedule — the first by a Gulf state — will help the...
MIDDLE EAST
Idaho8.com

Omicron travel bans strike South Africa’s safari business

DINOKENG GAME RESERVE, South Africa (AP) — Recent travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries as a result of the discovery of the omicron variant in southern Africa have hammered the country’s safari business, already hard hit by the pandemic. South Africa’s tourism industry, which suffered a more than 70% drop in foreign tourists in 2020 because of COVID-19, was just beginning to hope for an improved outlook for the holiday season and the year ahead. Buth then the news of omicron struck, bringing a slew of international restrictions on flights. Fred Plachesi, owner of the Tamboti Bush Lodge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of the Tshwane metropolitan area, which includes Pretoria, said that safari lodges are experiencing cancellations and few new reservations.
TRAVEL
Idaho8.com

The world’s tastiest dumplings

How to define a dumpling? In its most basic sense, it’s a pocket of dough filled with some form of savory or sweet stuffing. And the easy ideas are surely the best, because dumplings are a popular food across the globe: both simple and complex, local and global, adaptable yet fixed in their home regions as cheap, tasty staples to snack on.
RECIPES
Idaho8.com

SailGP adds Chicago, Dubai to Season 3 regatta lineup

The SailGP global league has added Chicago and Dubai to the lineup of regattas for its third season starting in 2022. The Chicago regatta will be held off Navy Pier on Lake Michigan June 18 and 19. It will follow the season opener in Bermuda on May 14 and 15. SailGP will visit the Middle East for the first time for the Sail Grand Prix Dubai on Nov. 11 and 12. SailGP is contested in foiling 50-foot catamarans that reach the equivalent of highway speeds.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Michigan sets hospitalization record, leads nation in new coronavirus cases per capita

Michigan continues to struggle amid the pandemic, setting a record this week for Covid-19 hospitalizations and leading the nation in per capita case rates, new data reveal. The state also recently reported its highest seven-day average of new daily cases, at 10,014, on December 3. The average dipped on Monday to 8,585 a day — still more than double where it was at the end of October, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy