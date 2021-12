Use these tips to make your holiday decorating that much easier. Check the height of the tree before you bring it into the house to make sure it’ll fit under the ceiling. Then if you have to shorten the trunk, the sawdust will stay outside. Cut an inch or so off the bottom of the trunk. The fresh wood can absorb more water, so the tree will stay fresher longer. You’ll also want to measure the trunk diameter by test-fitting the stand. If the tree’s too big, you’ll need to either get a bigger stand;—or start whittling. Use a lopper to trim any bottom branches that don’t clear the sides of the stand.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO