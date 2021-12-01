ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Costco saw inflation easing as November sales rose

By Levi Sumagaysay
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Costco Wholesale Corp. said Wednesday that its November sales rose to $18.13 billion from $15.67 billion last year, up 15.7%, as inflation eased from the month...

