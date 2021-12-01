Costco saw inflation easing as November sales rose
Costco Wholesale Corp. said Wednesday that its November sales rose to $18.13 billion from $15.67 billion last year, up 15.7%, as inflation eased from the month...www.marketwatch.com
Costco Wholesale Corp. said Wednesday that its November sales rose to $18.13 billion from $15.67 billion last year, up 15.7%, as inflation eased from the month...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0