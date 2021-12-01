ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021. The 27-year-old star has beaten a host of big-name artists - including the likes of Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake - to the crown, with more than nine billion streams over the last year. Looking ahead to 2022, Bad Bunny said:...

POPSUGAR

"Drivers License" Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Song of 2021, and, Uh, Everybody Doing OK?

This time last year, many hadn't yet heard of Olivia Rodrigo. That was before she released Sour, landed on every best-dressed list, spoke at the White House, and made full-fledged adults tap back into feelings of teenage heartbreak. And it all began with "Drivers License," an earworm about gaining a license but losing a destination. Released on Jan. 8, the single blindsided the mainstream not long after reaching viral status on TikTok. There was even a Saturday Night Live sketch. It makes sense then that "Drivers License" figures prominently in Spotify's annual year-in-review.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kiyo, 1096 Gang, Je, Matthaios, Skusta Clee & ALLMO$T Are Among The Most-Streamed Pinoy Hip Hop Artists On Spotify In 2021

It’s the time of the year! Spotify just released its annual Spotify Wrapped feature, and the results have been interesting. After scouring through data from “more than 381 million people” in 2021, the final verdict is in: a mix of new and old names on this year’s top-streamed music, including Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny nabbing the “Most Streamed Artist in the World” for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber on the top 5.
HIP HOP
Variety

Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest. Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday,...
CELEBRITIES
Bad Bunny
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Joe Rogan
Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Nas
Juice Wrld
Doja Cat
Drake
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK crowned Spotify's No.1 most-streamed girl group worldwide this year

BLACKPINK is Spotify's most-streamed girl group worldwide this year!. On December 1 KST, Spotify announced through this year's 'Spotify Wrapped' the No.1 most-streamed female group globally this year, and it was BLACKPINK! The group keeps racking up great achievements even without any music releases in 2021. BLACKPINK has been crowned...
MUSIC
Variety

Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With Variety Hitmakers’ Songwriter of the Year Award: ‘Her Songs Are Her Truth’

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Variety’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist by saying, “This year we were introduced to a new artist whose debut album marked a major return for rock-and-roll on the charts.” “From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu,’ Olivia’s singles from her album ‘Sour’ are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them,” Lavigne...
MUSIC
#Montero#South Korean#Justice
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

See Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’ for Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin performed a rendition of the Clash’s “Train in Vain” for the seventh night of the pair’s Hanukkah Sessions 2021. The duo went down the family tree for their latest cover celebrating Jewish artists for the Festival of Lights, with the Foo Fighters frontman noting that “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain.’” While the rocker and the producer have delivered playful cover versions during previous nights of the...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Year In Latin Charts 2021: Bad Bunny Repeats as Top Artist, Rauw Alejandro Is Top New Artist

The Latin rhythm genre caps a staggeringly impressive year with eight out of the top 10 acts on the year-end 2021 Top Latin Artists recap belonging to the format. Pairing up with Latin pop, tropical, regional Mexican and even dance artists, Latin rhythmic acts delivered a collection of defiant collaborations, helmed by Bad Bunny, who easily crosses the finish line at No. 1 for a third straight year. He’s also the highest-ranking act who primarily records in Spanish on the all-genre overall Top Artists recap (No. 16).
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Is Bold in Blue Bandeau, Leather Skirt & Opera Gloves on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande keeps bringing the heat and style to NBC’s “The Voice.” On Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” Grande wore a full leather royal blue ensemble. The singer’s bold look was surely a statement as she watched her teammates Jim and Sasha put up for elimination. Grande’s look consisted of a bright blue leather two-piece set, which included a strapless bandeau top and a long skirt complete with a slit in the back. She accessorized with long leather blue gloves, diamond stud earrings and a blue bow that held her signature ponytail in place. Unfortunately, her shoes were hidden, but it would be...
CELEBRITIES

