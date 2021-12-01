Free Family Holiday Sing-A-Long Presented by Piano on the Rocks

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2021) – On Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4PM, enter the enchanting world of internationally

known pianist Sandrine Erdely-Sayo and her special young guests in

Sounds of the Season. They will lead the audience in a heart-warming

medley of Christmas carols, popular standards and classical favorites.

Ms. Erdely-Sayo has delighted audiences around the world with her

virtuoso playing and improvisation at the piano.

The Sedona United Methodist Church will host the free program which

will include eight-year old Camilla telling the Nutcracker story with Ms.

Sayo’s sparkling accompaniment. Short classical selections from Bach,

Liszt and Chopin will delight the audience along with well-known

favorites. Attendance is free and open to all. Children of any age are

especially welcome.

Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, known to many in Sedona as the director of the

Piano on the Rocks International Festival and Elizabeth Peña, CoDirector, are sponsoring this free family event. “We can’t wait to share

our love of holiday music with the Sedona community and showcase our

talented young singers who range in age from six to twelve years.”

Sandrine Erdely-Sayo’s playing has been described as “passionate and

electrifying.” She brings great music to audiences of all backgrounds and

ages.

The Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs

Road, Sedona, AZ 86336.

For more information, go to www.pianoontherocks.org.

