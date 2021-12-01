ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Free Family Holiday Sing-A-Long Presented by Piano on the Rocks

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 6 days ago

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2021) – On Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4PM, enter the enchanting world of internationally
known pianist Sandrine Erdely-Sayo and her special young guests in
Sounds of the Season. They will lead the audience in a heart-warming
medley of Christmas carols, popular standards and classical favorites.
Ms. Erdely-Sayo has delighted audiences around the world with her
virtuoso playing and improvisation at the piano.
The Sedona United Methodist Church will host the free program which
will include eight-year old Camilla telling the Nutcracker story with Ms.
Sayo’s sparkling accompaniment. Short classical selections from Bach,
Liszt and Chopin will delight the audience along with well-known
favorites. Attendance is free and open to all. Children of any age are
especially welcome.
Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, known to many in Sedona as the director of the
Piano on the Rocks International Festival and Elizabeth Peña, CoDirector, are sponsoring this free family event. “We can’t wait to share
our love of holiday music with the Sedona community and showcase our
talented young singers who range in age from six to twelve years.”
Sandrine Erdely-Sayo’s playing has been described as “passionate and
electrifying.” She brings great music to audiences of all backgrounds and
ages.
The Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs
Road, Sedona, AZ 86336.
For more information, go to www.pianoontherocks.org.

The post Free Family Holiday Sing-A-Long Presented by Piano on the Rocks appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

