Sedona, AZ

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Woodcarvers

By Sedona.biz Staff
 6 days ago

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2021) – If you have a piece of wood and a wood carving knife, come to Monday at the Museum at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, December 13th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the Verde Valley Woodcarvers. Hundreds of people have tried their hand at carving with this group since its founding in 1997 by Norm Knight. The group consists of carvers ranging from beginners to master carvers. Come by with your own equipment or just come to watch these artisans do relief carving, chip carving, and bark carving. There is no fee for this demonstration.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/demonstration conducted every Monday. Please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details call 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road, and is open to the public daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for fee of $7.00. The fee to tour the museum is separate from Monday at the Museum demonstrations.

Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

