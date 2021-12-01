City staff partner with Sedona Food Bank to help end hunger

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2021) – The city of Sedona announces a partnership with the Sedona Food Bank to assist community hunger needs and help keep the Sedona Food Bank shelves stocked by hosting a food drive at City Hall between Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

The public, along with city employees, are invited to donate non-perishable food items at three convenient Sedona Food Bank barrels located in the finance, community development and court lobbies at City Hall at 102 Roadrunner Dr.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Sedona Food Bank to show our community how much we care about them,” said Brenda Tammarine, human resources manager for the city of Sedona.

Desired food donations include non-expired items such as cereal, canned soup, peanut butter, brown rice, pasta, bottled and canned sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, broth and stock, and condiments.

