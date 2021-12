New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) said he still has a chance to play in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Jones suffered a strained neck in Week 12, but he's expected to practice all week and is preparing to play on Sunday. If Jones avoids a setback from Wednesday's practice and feels fine throughout the week, he will presumably be under center against the Dolphins. Mike Glennon will start if Jones is unavailable.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO