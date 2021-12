All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Like an obsessed and shell-shocked St. Nick from quarantine, John Waters is back after a two-year home detention in Baltimore to hit the road again for his 25th Annual Xmas Tour. Bad little boys and girls and everybody in between and beyond will take a sleigh-ride-of-sleaze down the slopes of good taste and over the ski jump of religious beliefs to a snow drift of candy cane anarchy. This show is recommended for mature audiences.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 1 DAY AGO