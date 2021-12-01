ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns face the Pistons on 17-game win streak

9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Detroit Pistons (4-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-3, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to extend its 17-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Suns are 9-2 on their home court. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 112.2 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are 2-9 on the road. Detroit ranks sixth in the league with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 112.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts as Phoenix Suns stretch winning streak to 17 despite Devin Booker injury woes

Devin Booker injury could lead to catastrophic results for the Phoenix Suns as the marquee scorer did not return after the second quarter for the Orange Army, up against the Golden State Warriors. Although the former team did end up stretching their winning streak to franchise best 17 even without the 25-years-old being at their disposal. Yet will they be able to extend it? Hoop fans surely had their opinions on it.
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Phoenix Suns contain Stephen Curry, beat Golden State Warriors to stretch win streak to 17 games

PHOENIX -- Despite losing Devin Booker to a left hamstring injury in the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 104-96 decisionover the Golden State Warriors. Phoenix now owns the longest such streak in the NBA since the Milwaukee Bucks ran off 18 consecutive victories in November and December of 2019.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Suns extend winning streak to 17 games with stirring victory over Warriors

Phoenix came away with a 104-96 victory Tuesday night at Footprint Center in the most anticipated game of the NBA season's first quarter, closing it out like a team with a 17-game winning streak. The Suns (18-3) matched the franchise's best-ever winning run (set in 2006-07) to tie the Warriors (18-3) atop the NBA standings on a night where the teams played as though they knew they'd see each other again in a seven-game series this summer.
NBA
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
9&10 News

Oklahoma City takes on Detroit on 8-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Detroit after losing eight straight games. The Pistons are 2-8 on their home court. Detroit is 0-11 in games decided by 10 points...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns win franchise record 18th straight game! Defeat the Pistons 114-103

The Phoenix Suns kept their eyes on the prize, winning a franchise record 18th straight game in a row, this time over the Detroit Pistons 114-103. All it took for the Suns Thursday was to show up and put forth the same effort they gave Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Ayton and Bridges agree: 17-game win streaks sure beat 17-game losing streaks

With 17 straight wins, the 2021 Phoenix Suns have put together the longest winning streak in franchise history, and the 16th-longest in the NBA’s 75-year, 30-team league. This after making it to the NBA Finals last season, and recording the most wins in the NBA over the past 20 months.
NBA
#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
On3.com

BBNBA: Lakers win big, Suns push streak to 17

There’s a new number one atop the NBA standings dogpile. With last night’s win over the Warriors, the Phoenix Suns tied them for the best record in the league, and won their 17th straight game to boot. The catch? One former ‘Cat went down in the process. Read on for the latest on his status, plus everything else that went down in the league on Tuesday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s 3-word reaction to Suns beating Warriors, pushing winning streak to 17

Suns star Devin Booker tweets a 3-word reaction as the Phoenix Suns defeat the highly-touted Golden State Warriors, 104-96, pushing their winning streak to 17 games. There was no Stephen Curry magic on the watch of the Suns. The game’s greatest shooter ended up firing blanks all night, making only 4 out of his 21 shots and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton dominated the paint from the jump, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds—outplaying Golden State’s bigs. Chris Paul showcased his point God skills, dropping a double-double with 11 assists while garnering 5 steals to his name.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
