Houston Texas Live City Camera

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
What could Minute Maid Park and Halloween have in common? Maybe ghosts?
Thieves pose as customers, steal $1K worth of luxury hair in north Houston, shop manager says
When security tried to stop one of the suspects, he said he had a gun and would hurt the loss prevention officer if he got involved, and it was all caught on camera.
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
'Nothing has been done': Family of man shot by HPD marks 6 months of his shooting death with protest
Police Chief Troy Finner was attending a World Series news conference and walked right past the family of a man shot by police officer who spent the morning protesting in front of city hall.
Houston Chronicle
CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County
CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
Dog shot 50 times with pellet gun in Cleveland starts road to recovery
Immediately after she was found, Violet went into surgery to prevent a growing infection that could have possibly killed her. Now, with just three legs, she's starting to feel some relief.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
KHOU
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
A neighbor in Louisiana said she could sense trouble behind the small fence that separated their yards. She recalled what she now considers cries for help.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Harris Co. administrator shows decrease in crime but not the full picture, 13 Investigates uncovers
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told 13 Investigates the overall downward trend is something to be optimistic about but explains these numbers are only a macro look at what's going on in our county.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
City leaders detail safety and security plans for downtown Houston ahead of World Series
HPD Chief Troy Finner said they are not messing around when it comes to security. The a fan who rushed the field during the ALCS was also banned for life by the MLB.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of October 28, 2022 include LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, and more!
The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (October 28-30): LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, Island Boo Fest, Safe Trick-or-Treat & Haunted Submarine, and lots more!
Houston SPCA offering $5,000 reward to find person who tied puppy's snout and abandoned dog
The puppy named Sharky had to undergo a three-hour surgery. Now, the Houston SPCA is offering $5,000 to find the person responsible for the abuse.
Firefighter will be OK after suffering heat exhaustion from house fire in SE Houston, HFD says
A neighbor reported the fire after he went over, banged on the door and rescued a man from the home, officials said. No other injuries besides the firefighter were reported.
Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022
Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.
METRO approves installation of permanent safety barriers between bus drivers and passengers
The Houston METRO board just approved a purchase that will help their bus operators feel a little safer on the job.
fox26houston.com
World Series 2022 deals: Houston restaurants offering food, drink freebies, specials
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In honor of the Astros' World Series run, several Houston area restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials. 7Pie. 7Pie is offering $5 pepperoni pizzas,...
ABC13 Houston
Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.https://abc13.com
Comments / 2