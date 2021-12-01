Football awards

After missing the cut in 2020, Georgia has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit. It is the fourth-straight time in five seasons that the Dawgs have been semifinalists, with Georgia being named a finalist in 2018. Georgia's offensive line is led by second-year assistant Matt Luke. Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Oregon State are the other 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which was first awarded in 2015.

