 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwards were given out last month at the Dragon’s football...

Related
247Sports

Vols commit, targets among Tennessee Mr. Football Award finalists

One of Tennessee's Class of 2022 commitments and a handful of the Vols' in-state targets were named finalists Tuesday night for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards, which are presented to the top high school players from the state of Tennessee. Tuesday's announcement narrowed the field in each category from five semifinalists to three finalists who are still in the running for each award.
TENNESSEE STATE
TideSports.com

Alabama football players named finalists for college football awards

Three Alabama football players were announced as finalists for four different college football awards, ESPN announced on Tuesday. Quarterback Bryce Young is a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the top quarterback in the nation, along with Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Ohio State's CJ Stroud. Young is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the College Player of the Year, alongside Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
ALABAMA STATE
bowdoin.edu

Eden Leads Quartet of Football Players Honored in All-NESCAC Awards

BRUNSWICK, Maine – Four Bowdoin College football players have been recognized in All-New England Small College Athletic Conference Awards on Tuesday. First-year tailback Andre Eden (Phoenix, Ariz.) led the way for the Polar Bears, becoming the first Bowdoin player to earn NESCAC Co-Rookie of the Year honors and the first Bowdoin running back to be named First Team All-Conference. Tight End Bo Millet (Marblehead, Mass.), offensive lineman Brandon Krupp (Brentwood, Tenn.) and defensive lineman Drew Ortiz (Westfield, N.J.) were all named Second Team All-NESCAC.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Ottumwa Courier

Prep football: Postseason accolades awarded for prep football standouts

OTTUMWA — Cade Molyneux, Colten Clarahan and Zach Smithart were among eight members of the Sigourney-Keota football team to earn all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association on Monday. Molyneux, Clarahan and Smithart all were named first-team all-state in Class 1A by the IPSWA. Players from four different schools...
OTTUMWA, IA
247Sports

Georgia football OL named semifinalist for 2021 Joe Moore Award

After missing the cut in 2020, Georgia has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit. It is the fourth-straight time in five seasons that the Dawgs have been semifinalists, with Georgia being named a finalist in 2018. Georgia's offensive line is led by second-year assistant Matt Luke. Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Oregon State are the other 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which was first awarded in 2015.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Mississippi State football radio broadcast of awful sequence deserves an award

Listen to the Mississippi State football radio broadcast call the Bulldogs failing to put up any points on the board at the goal line in the Egg Bowl on Thursday. It is rivalry week in college football, and things kicked off on Thanksgiving in the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Well, things were going great for the Rebels. As for the Bulldogs, not the greatest of games.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
big12sports.com

ISU’s Hall, OSU Trio Collect Final Weekly Football Awards

Iowa State’s Breece Hall (offensive) along with the Oklahoma State trio of Malcolm Rodriguez (defensive), Brennan Presley (special teams) and Collin Oliver (newcomer) picked up the season’s final Big 12 football player of the week awards. Hall was honored for the sixth time in his career. Rodriguez was recognized for the third week this season and fifth occasion in his career. Presley and Oliver received their first awards.
IOWA STATE
Stillwater News-Press

UPDATED: Stillwater High football team collects multiple All-Conference awards

The Stillwater High football team was well-represented in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s 2021 All-Conference awards. The COAC released its list of All-Conference selections Monday, recognizing 14 Pioneers with individual accolades and naming Stillwater the team champion. This award distinguished the Pioneers in a conference of 11 other programs: Deer...
STILLWATER, OK
NCAA.com

FCS football awards: Breaking down the 2021 Walter Payton Award finalists

The 2021 FCS Award finalists have been named, with 25 players making the final cut for the Walter Payton Award. The Walter Payton Award is given each year to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football. The award is in its 35th season and the winner will be announced ahead of the FCS Championship game on January 7 in Frisco, Texas.
NFL
southernminn.com

Saints football host annual postseason award banquet

Sunday evening the St. Peter Saints football team gathered to celebrate the 2021 fall football season and dispense individual and team awards. St. Peter was the South Central Red District co-champion with Jordan, as both schools finished with a record of 4-1. St. Peter head coach Brian Odland was named...
SAINT PETER, MN
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia’s Stephen Henry is DiGregorio Award football nominee

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior running back/linebacker Stephen Henry has been named a nominee for the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award. The Super Football Conference has established this new annual recognition. Named for the legendary Paramus Catholic and Nutley High School football coach, who was also a stellar athlete at Nutley, the award will be presented on Jan. 10 at a banquet at MetLife Stadium. More than 100 players have already been nominated by their coaches or athletic director and have received plaques recognizing them as their school’s nominee.
COLUMBIA, NJ

