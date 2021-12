When it comes to spend-based offers, one of the chief proponents in the market is American Express. As India heads into the holiday season, American Express has already rolled out spend based offers of many kinds last months. We usually don’t write about them because these are targetted. However, this time around, the spend-based offers seem to have been rolled out to a wide base of American Express card members. Yesterday, I wrote about one such spend-based offer which was rolled out to many members, but only for travel-based spending.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 17 HOURS AGO