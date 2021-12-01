Wall Street Journal reporter: Everyone was exhausted on a Friday afternoon, then Elizabeth Holmes herself took the stand
Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Randazzo joins John Williams to provide an update from the courtroom where Elizabeth Holmes is being tried for defrauding investors of her blood test company, Theranos.Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional under fire by prosecutors Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 17