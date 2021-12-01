ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wall Street Journal reporter: Everyone was exhausted on a Friday afternoon, then Elizabeth Holmes herself took the stand

Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Randazzo joins John Williams to provide an update from the courtroom where Elizabeth Holmes is being tried for defrauding investors of her blood test company, Theranos.

Constance Mack
5d ago

Any MAN that did what she has done would be hung out to dry!!! Hope the "men" on the jury see thru her sweet, pretty, coy, my lover/business partner made me do it FRAUD!! Not only is she a "Bernie Madoff", but to get on the stand and say Sunny (the lover/ business partner), abused her, physically, mentally and emotionally, forcing her to commit FRAUD is beyond low-life!!! 🤑🤑🤑

Dorothy Campbell
5d ago

Elizabeth is taking the stand to try and use her FAKE VOICE AND LOOKS to try and fool the jury like she did investirs🤗😡😡THIS WOMAN IS A PRIME EXAMPLE IF WHITE PRIVILEGE!! She needs to go the way of Bernie Madoff🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼

JMC SEE YA!
5d ago

Amazing how a pretty blonde gets them everytime. lol I married one so I should know. lol

