ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Peace on Earth?

By Richard Coltharp
desertexposure.com
 6 days ago

Every year around this time, we start seeing the messages everywhere, in many forms: Peace on Earth, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays. I’m beginning to wonder, though, do we really want Peace on Earth?. So much of human endeavor these days is bent on criticizing, complaining and vehement vitriol. Yes,...

www.desertexposure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Gratitude and Peace

Santa Barbara Audubon Society protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation and science. We have much to be thankful for. We give gratitude to the Independent for publication of Hugh Ranson’s beautiful and informative monthly column, Santa Barbara Birding, which plants a seed for novice birders to learn about birdlife and delights all birders, from beginners to experts, with local stories.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Wild Hunt

Column: Elemental Earth

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Grace for the Day: Peace, when there is no peace

A corporate CEO with a very high-pressure career commissioned artists to paint a picture depicting peace. Although his office had windows, all they revealed was a stressful city filled with stressed-out people rushing from one stress environment to another. The picture would allow him to focus on calm amid the daily storms. Several artists accepted the challenge knowing that only one of their paintings would be chosen. The winning portrait would receive a substantial commission.
ENTERTAINMENT
alleynews.org

ADVENT CANDLE: PEACE

Peace to the goose with the broken wing, eliciting. because inconsistently applied. Peace to the snapping turtle burrowed in the riverbottom. mud, frozen and sealed as if for Judgment Day. Peace to the queen bee in her hive, kept warm. at the center of a ball made of thousands of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Jesus Christ
Belief.Net

Choosing Peace in a Storm

Everyone has experienced a stormy season in their life, or they will if they haven’t already. The Bible is full of lessons about storms. Still, it would be best if you were encouraged that Jesus has promised to meet you amid the storms. Matthew 14 tells the tale of how King Herod requested the execution of John the Baptist in prison. When Jesus heard about what transpired, He withdrew by boat to a private place. Crowds then followed Him; when Jesus saw the big groups, He had compassion for them and healed their sick. Later in the text, Jesus makes His disciples get into the boat and go ahead of Him to the other side after the crowds dissipated. Then, He went up on a mountainside by Himself to pray.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

The Peace of Jesus

We have now officially made the turn into the Christmas season. Vicki has made sure that the Christmas tree is up, decorations are placed around the house and a little special décor is outside. I haven’t been able to hang any lights yet, but it may come before Christmas!
PAMPA, TX
ambs.edu

Studies in Peace and Scripture series

Visions of peace abound in the Bible, and so do the language and tales of battle. In this respect, the Bible is thoroughly at home in the modern world: a history filled with visions of peace accompanying the reality of war bridges the distance between the Bible’s world and our own. That alone would justify study of peace and war in the Bible. However, for those communities reading the Bible as Scripture, the matter is more urgent. For them it becomes crucial to understand what the Bible says about peace—and about war. These matters have often divided Christians from each other, and the way Christians have understood them has had terrible consequences for Jews and, indeed, for the world. A series of scholarly investigations cannot hope to resolve these issues, but it can hope, as the Studies in Peace and Scripture Series does, to aid our understanding of them.
ELKHART, IN
advertisergleam.com

Thanksgiving - A celebration of the good earth

The Thanksgiving holiday and observance can hold a host of meanings for us as Americans, regardless of religious faith. It is what we call a “secular” holiday, so deemed by Congress and the President. Throughout our country’s history, our leaders have designated special days that are set aside for the purpose of giving thanks.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace On Earth#Christmas#Americans#Christians
Saratogian

Dr. Raymond Angelini’s Your Higher Self: Peace on Earth: The best Christmas present

The desire for peace is as old and enduring as life itself. During the Christmas Season, the absence of peace in our world becomes more pronounced because this is supposed to be the season of “ peace on earth, good will toward men.” So how can we move from “peace on earth” being a quaint idea to a living and breathing reality?
SOCIETY
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Devotional: Prince of Peace

The idea of peace seems to appeal to most people in theory, but not so much in practice. For example, it doesn’t take much moral excellence or imagination to desire a world of peace. It gets tricky, however, when the necessary pathway to bring such peace to our world runs straight through my sinful heart. Multiply that sobering fact by every member of the human family and all the bold predictions and clever resolutions attempting to usher in world peace quietly fade. The world is indeed desperate for peace, but its arrival will come, indeed did come, from a most unexpected source.
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Souls at peace

If you have a preacher, you may wonder what your preacher does day-in and day-out. After all, "preachers only work one day a week,” and honesty insists on acknowledging that this can and does happen in some cases. In other cases, your preacher functions a little like John Coffey in the story “The Green Mile.” That film should be required viewing for anyone starting full-time parish work.
RELIGION
Franklin County Times

Every Light a Prayer for Peace

The RHS and RMS choruses, along with the RES fifth-grade chorus, perform during the Cultura Garden Club’s Every Light a Prayer for Peace and Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday. The annual event was held just prior to the Russellville Christmas Parade in front of the county courthouse. The peace ceremony honors veterans, military members and first responders and calls for peace on earth.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc27.com

True Earth Health : Plexaderm

We all do our best to get a good nights sleep, eat well, and exercise, but if you need a boost to your look now Plexaderm is for you! In just 10 minutes you can see lines and wrinkles diminish and you’ll feel and look your best! Visit Plexadermtrial.com now to try for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
themadisonrecord.com

Peace on Earth: A Holiday Spectacular! to feature Voctave on Dec. 2

HUNTSVILLE – Peace on Earth returns to Huntsville, featuring the a cappella sensation, Voctave. The trending 11-member ensemble, Voctave, will offer a holiday symphony program, showcasing their tight vocal harmonies, chart-topping style, and exciting staging. UAH music faculty and students, HCC Youth Chorale, and friends from Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
HowStuffWorks

The True History of Commodus, the Mad Emperor of Ancient Rome

If the name Commodus sounds familiar, it's probably from the Oscar-winning 2000 film "Gladiator" starring Russell Crowe. In the movie, the villainous emperor, played with slimy panache by Joaquin Phoenix, is based on a real-life Roman emperor named Commodus (161-192 C.E.) who one ancient historian called "a greater curse to the Romans than any pestilence or any crime."
SYRIA
okmag.com

Molding Peace of Mind

“Pottery is the new yoga,” says Collin Rosebrook, owner of Paseo Pottery in Oklahoma City’s historic Paseo Arts District. For 31 years, the pottery studio – which was first a boarded-up laundromat – has been a space for creativity and solace. Beginners will find that they are “immediately successful,” says Rosebrook.
DESIGN
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
desertexposure.com

A Whistle-stop Bookshop

Tourists who visit Pitlochry primarily for its setting, also patronize the bookshop — combining nature’s beauty with a bookish treat.”. Pitlochry is set in Scotland’s geographic center along a main route through the Highlands towards the Cairngorms. My first glimpse, as I approached Pitlochry by train, registered the town’s idyllic...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy