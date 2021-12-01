Peace on Earth?

Visions of peace abound in the Bible, and so do the language and tales of battle. In this respect, the Bible is thoroughly at home in the modern world: a history filled with visions of peace accompanying the reality of war bridges the distance between the Bible’s world and our own. That alone would justify study of peace and war in the Bible. However, for those communities reading the Bible as Scripture, the matter is more urgent. For them it becomes crucial to understand what the Bible says about peace—and about war. These matters have often divided Christians from each other, and the way Christians have understood them has had terrible consequences for Jews and, indeed, for the world. A series of scholarly investigations cannot hope to resolve these issues, but it can hope, as the Studies in Peace and Scripture Series does, to aid our understanding of them.

