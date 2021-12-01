ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bye Week Blues? Cardinals Look to Avoid Slow Start After Week of Rest

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPzEP_0dBVdbNq00

The Arizona Cardinals didn't play a football game over Thanksgiving weekend, as the team spent their bye week looking to improve their health and get a head start on their next opponent in the Chicago Bears, a 4-7 football team that just captured their first win since Oct. 10.

"Them playing on Thanksgiving was nice because Friday we had the film in and could break it down and get ahead as much as we could, which will allow us to install a lot today and try to have a bonus day with our players actually having a game-plan installed," Kingsbury said on Monday.

"There's definitely a lot of juice. I think guys are refreshed, rejuvenated. They understand where we're at in the season and what we have coming up and what's in front of us, and you feel that energy in the building."

When it comes to a player's perspective, running back James Conner believes the bye week is all about knowing your body and keeping things in motion during the time off.

"You got to understand your body (and) understand what you're asked to do at your position. A lot of things play a factor into it," Conner said.

"But maybe just kind of have a feel for (what you need to do). I've had bye weeks in the past so (it's about) just finding a good balance and toning up, touching things that need to be touched to hit on just so you're ready to come back full speed when we jump back into the swing of things."

Defensive lineman Zach Allen says the team saw many familiar faces at the facility during the bye week.

"I know past years we've kind of struggled with that (coming out slow following the week of rest) but I think we had a really good plan going into the bye and I know personally we had a good amount of people stay during the bye and work out," Allen said.

"I know our strength coaches and training staff did a great job of making sure that we didn't lose any momentum physically and I think also mentally, our coaches did a good job of giving us, whether it was self-scout stuff or Chicago stuff to keep looking at.

"So I think a lot of people were excited to come back on Monday, but at the same time, I think all of us, we didn't just take the week completely off. We really handled it well."

Allen continued to speak about capturing the momentum Arizona had built through its 9-2 start.

He said, "I think the good thing was that guys realize we don't want to lose the momentum that we have. So, like I said earlier, I mean, guys were kind of champing at the bit. We're still coming in during the bye week to get workouts in or whatever it may be.

"So I think definitely yesterday, everybody kind of seemed a little bit more refreshed and there's definitely a lot of energy and excitement. But our focus right now is just on Chicago. We're not even looking down the line."

Teams of the past in Arizona have seen detrimental finishes to the season, most notably with last year's collapse that resulted in missing the postseason.

However, the Cardinals appear all but ready to not only shake off whatever rust that may have accumulated over the bye week, but also silence any doubts about their ability to win games down the stretch.

Murray Out Again; McCoy to Start for Cardinals Against Seahawks

It will be Colt McCoy at quarterback again for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray was declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Joining Murray on the inactive list are all injured players: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Run Near Perfect Opening Drive in Win Over Seahawks

With the Cardinals keeping quarterback Kyler Murray inactive for the third straight game, their blueprint to win with backup Colt McCoy likely needs to look similar to Arizona‘s Week 9 victory in San Francisco. In that game, McCoy got the ball out quickly, Arizona was able to get the run...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Enter Bye Week with NFL's Best Record

The Arizona Cardinals enter their bye week with the best record in the NFL as the only nine-win and two-loss team. No team can match their best record while the Cardinals rest in Week 12. Arizona defeated the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on the road Sunday to improve to 9-2. It...
NFL
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals: Injury Woes Continue at Long Snapper

Top long snappers get the ball to the holder quickly, accurately and with only a slight spin necessary to get the laces where the kicker wants them. Against a better team, those seven lost points could have been crucial. Earlier this season after being named the NFC Special Teams Player...
NFL
All Cardinals

Third-Down Defense Fuels Cardinals Success

All season, the Cardinals have consistently been one of the best third-down defenses in the NFL. A significant aspect of Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks was getting quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense off the field on third down. The Seahawks converted a paltry 2-of-10 attempts on third down...
NFL
All Cardinals

Zaven Collins Experiencing Growing Pains in Rookie Season

In the loss to Carolina, Collins appeared to have returned to his normal amount of action, playing 23 snaps against the Panthers. Yet Collins was merely a bystander in Arizona's most recent win in Seattle, playing no snaps despite being active. When defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke to media members...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Rookie CB Marco Wilson Showing 'Steady' Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals have had faith in cornerback Marco Wilson since the draft process. They traded up in the fourth round to select the upcoming rookie out of the University of Florida, and were nothing but impressed throughout the summer. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said his emergence was a welcome...
NFL
All Cardinals

Ertz Helps Silence Seattle Crowd in Cardinals Victory

It was the perfect setting for tight end Zach Ertz to have his best game as a Cardinal in a critical situation. Coming off what could have been a dispiriting 34-10 home loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals traveled to Seattle with a 5-0 road record to play a team that Ertz had never beaten during his career with the Eagles.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Road Warriors; Struggle at Home. Why?

The road has been kind to many teams in the NFL this season, and the Cardinals are certainly in that group. Overall, road teams are 76-71-1, including New England’s win in Atlanta Thursday night. Most noteworthy is that 16 teams have made that possible with winning records. That group is...
NFL
All Cardinals

Preview: Cardinals Renew Rivalry with Seahawks Ahead of Bye Week

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFL. The NFC West foes split their games in each of the last two seasons, and Seattle owns the all-time series 22-21-1. Last year, each home team defended their nest successfully in two one-score games.
NFL
