Montana State

Which Montanan Had the ‘Best Day’ of Hunting or Fishing in the Treasure State?

By Johnny V
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These finalists in our Best Day of Hunting or Fishing in Montana photo contest will all have a chance to win a...

103.7 The Hawk

Billings’ Polar Plunge Raised $24K for Special Olympics Montana

Friday afternoon (12/3) I was walking a 1.5-mile trail around downtown, getting pictures for a different story I was working on when I stopped by The Depot parking lot to check out the activity. Volunteers for Special Olympics Montana were bustling around the lot and a water truck was pumping thousands of gallons of water into a temporary swimming pool. The Polar Plunge was scheduled to begin in just a few hours when an issue popped up. There was apparently a significant leak in the pool.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Volunteers Help Rescue Madison River Fish After Dam Malfunction

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Northwestern Energy, and various fishing groups in Montana are scrambling today (12/1) after water flow levels were severely compromised on the Upper Madison River in southwest Montana due to a malfunction on the Hebgen Lake dam. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, FW&P shared news of the incident.
ADVOCACY
103.7 The Hawk

Best Bartender In Billings? Who Is It?

Because I have no life, I know that December third is National Bartenders Day. I have helped tend bar when somebody didn't show up. I have taken beers from the ice and handed them to patrons at Alberta Bair Theatre in the past. But I am not, by definition, a bartender.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Sheriff’s Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana

A devastating fire swept through Denton, Montana. The above photo came from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office in Lewistown which announced evacuations Wednesday. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE DENTON AREA!!! Highways are closed and evacuations have already taken place. Thank you for your cooperation! Anyone in need of assistance please go to the civic center in Lewistown.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Buy a Real Tree and Help Billings Charities at Local Tree Lots

The American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) says that 94 million Americans will put up at least one Christmas tree. Some of you may already have yours up, decorated with twinkly lights and shiny ornaments. ACTA Executive Director Jami said in a press release that tree shoppers shouldn't wait until the last minute to get their trees this year, noting,
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Vax Mandate BLOCKED, Montana’s AG Announces Injunction

Breaking News: A federal judge has now blocked the vaccine mandate targeting healthcare workers in all 50 states. Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT), who led an 11-state effort challenging the mandate, announced the news moments ago. AG Austin Knudsen: Great news for Montana healthcare workers: A federal judge just...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

From Red Lodge to Billings, it’s Christmas Stroll Weekend

Now that you've finished off the remainders of your leftover turkey (which should be eaten within four days, according to USDA food safety guidelines), it's time to jump on into Christmas. Over the years, I've gotten more excited about the holiday season. Maybe because I have now young kids, or maybe because time seems to be passing by quicker than I'd like. And this year, as the pandemic seems to endlessly drag on, I'm looking forward to the Christmas break more than ever.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Foo Fighters Announce Return to Montana in 2022

Foo Fighters are the epitome of a live rock show. I'm not just saying that because they are my band, it's the truth. If you have had the honor of seeing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees play live, you know it's a three-hour experience. It's not a concert or a show, it's something that happens with you, and to you, and changes you. I will warn you, once you've experienced the Foo live, it will change the way you appreciate live rock.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Has Higher Percentage of Puppy Scams Than Any Other State

Everywhere you turn there's a scam to be on the lookout for. People calling to trick you into giving out your banking information, skimmers on card machines that are designed to steal your credit card info, links in your email that when you click on them will hold your computer hostage until you pay a ransom, the list goes on and on. My favorite was last year when an unsolicited caller wanted me to accept an invite to a program where they have control of my computer so they could walk me through some forms about my cable account. It wasn't hard to see through that one as I don't have cable through a company. It's pretty crazy what some of these people will go through to take advantage of others. But when you bring a cute puppy into the mix? That's just taking things a bit too far.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Carousel Should Be Center Focus of Billings Downtown

I have heard some of my friends talking about what Billings needs. One of those "things we need" that I heard talked about for so many years was an outdoor amphitheater. It was announced recently that we're going to get one and it will be close to downtown. This is another heavily discussed item "How are we going to revitalize the downtown area".
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Five Montana Things I’d Rather Do Than Shop on Black Friday

My wife asked me the other day if I wanted to go Black Friday shopping with her and a couple of the kids this year. I looked at her like she lost her ever-loving mind and started laughing. "Why would I want to do that?", I asked incredulously. She knows I don't particularly enjoy shopping or crowds and getting up in the wee hours of the morning to do both of those things ranks near the very bottom on the "things I want to do on a holiday" list.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Don’t Want to Cook? Nine Places Open on Thanksgiving in Billings

If you're the one cooking the turkey this year, you'd better have it thawing now. Especially if you've got a big bird. A 20+ pounder can take 5 - 6 days to thaw in the refrigerator. I put my 26-pound turkey in the fridge over the weekend. And this year - for once - I think I actually have the rest of our Thanksgiving feast shopping done already. Fears of shelves running out of necessary ingredients prompted my early preparation.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Crazy Fentanyl Story Out of Havre, Montana

The Mexican drug cartels have been taking advantage of our porous Southern border to not only bring meth into Montana, but to also bring fentanyl into Big Sky Country. And it's only getting worse, according to Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen. AG Knudsen has been meeting with sheriffs and chiefs...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

