Which Montanan Had the ‘Best Day’ of Hunting or Fishing in the Treasure State?

Everywhere you turn there's a scam to be on the lookout for. People calling to trick you into giving out your banking information, skimmers on card machines that are designed to steal your credit card info, links in your email that when you click on them will hold your computer hostage until you pay a ransom, the list goes on and on. My favorite was last year when an unsolicited caller wanted me to accept an invite to a program where they have control of my computer so they could walk me through some forms about my cable account. It wasn't hard to see through that one as I don't have cable through a company. It's pretty crazy what some of these people will go through to take advantage of others. But when you bring a cute puppy into the mix? That's just taking things a bit too far.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO