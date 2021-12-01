ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget work begins with governor’s ‘frugal’ $2.3B proposal

By Dec 1, 2021
 6 days ago

The Joint Appropriations Committee will begin reviewing Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal this week as the Legislature prepares its own priorities for the upcoming budget session that begins Feb. 14. Both Gordon and legislative leadership have signaled a “standard” approach to the budget that stabilizes appropriations after several budget-cutting...

