As Work-at-Home Policies Fade, Issues in Bucks County Childcare Centers Are Becoming Evident

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liauE_0dBVYRgF00
Bucks County's childcare issues are becoming more difficult as work-at-home arrangements fade.Image via Yan Krukov at Pexels.

In a classic supply-demand conundrum, Bucks County parents — and the childcare arrangements they rely on — are struggling. Peg Quann covered the problems for the Bucks County Courier Times.

As working parents migrate from their pandemic-related virtual jobsites and to onsite employment, child-care needs countywide are resurfacing.

Childcare resources that were plentiful before the pandemic are increasingly being stretched thin.

The main impediment is staffing.

Many daycare employees, reluctant to face the exposure risk of toddlers ineligible for vaccination, are hesitant to rejoin the profession. And those willing to work find the job plagued by low pay and burnout.

In addition, social distancing measures mean smaller classrooms, which limit enrollments for parents seeking spots for their youngsters.

The Emilie Christian Day School in Bristol Township is indicative of the issue. It currently has a waiting list of about 60 children.

“I need more teachers to open more classrooms,” said its director.

More on the current Bucks County childcare issues is at the Bucks County Courier Times.

