ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ASU students protest Rittenhouse as possible student

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oalwe_0dBVYIyw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdJd7_0dBVYIyw00

Arizona State University student groups protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's ties to the school marched Wednesday, nearly coming to blows with his conservative-leaning supporters.

Around 100 people rallied on the suburban Phoenix campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They walked to the administration office chanting phrases like “Killer Kyle off our campus.”

Zein Hajaig, a freshman, was among those in the rally. For him, it doesn't matter that Rittenhouse is “legally not a murderer.”

“I don’t think anyone with a prior charge of those sorts would even be able to attend here,” Hajaig said. “I think we all know it goes without saying he was there to intimidate and hurt people of color or people who are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Rittenhouse testified that he acted in self-defense when he killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse also said he was taking online classes from ASU. University officials confirmed at the time he was an online student. That no longer is the case.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process. Our records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU," according to a statement from the university.

There would be no rule to preclude him from reapplying. Rittenhouse said in recent interviews he is considering studying to be a lawyer or a nurse and will likely move out of the Midwest.

David Hancock, a spokesman for the Rittenhouse family, did not immediately respond to text messages seeking comment.

Student organizations want the university to prevent Rittenhouse from being able to enroll online or in-person. Their other demands include a statement against white supremacy and more support for multicultural spaces on campus.

Jay Thorne, an ASU spokesman, declined to comment on the planned rally.

There were about an equal number of Rittenhouse supporters. Many had signs and hats from Kari Lake's campaign. They attempted to shout over the rally, saying remarks like "Not guilty. The former Phoenix TV anchor is running to be the Republican nominee for Arizona governor.

Former Republican Rep. Matt Salmon, who is running for Arizona governor, slammed the rally as an “ongoing harassment campaign" of someone who was not convicted of a crime. In a statement, he also criticized university officials for not speaking out more.

“It is time for the far-left to respect our judicial system, and it is time for administrators at ASU to stand up for the rule of law and protect their students from these thugs.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden wraps two-hour call with Putin

President Biden wrapped a two-hour video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during which the U.S. president was expected to warn Moscow against invading Ukraine. Biden held the call with Putin as a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has exacerbated fears about a potential Russian...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
SPORTS
CBS News

Chris Cuomo drops SiriusXM show after being fired from CNN

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Mark Meadows says he is no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Salmon
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy