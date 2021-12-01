Keith Urban to Play Lexington, Kentucky in 2022 — Also Nashville and Indianapolis

We are sharing some really exciting concert news today! Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker are coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter in early 2022. Of course, both guys have played in venues here in the tristate, but it's been a while. In fact, the last time I saw Clay Walker was over twenty years. It was right after I started working in radio and, honestly, may have been my first "official" concert as a station representative. I remember that show so vividly. Clay headlined at Roberts Stadium (back in the '98-'99 range) and was joined by Michael Peterson (who ran around the upper level of seats at that show) and the Dixie Chicks. I saw that show and Clay was awesome! And, added bonus, I got to meet the Dixie Chicks. They were hilarious and I still have that photo on display in our house.

