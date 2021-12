Pokémon Go is one of the most popular games on iOS and since its launch, the developers have made crucial changes to keep up with the latest trends. With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple introduced the 120Hz refresh rate on the flagship. With the new refresh rate, it is up to developers to update their apps for the user experience to climb to another level of smoothness. Today, Pokémon Go has been updated to take advantage of the higher 120Hz refresh rate displayed on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO