Hillcrest High, Savage Services, United Way partnership to create student educational pathway, supportive services
Student body president Jason Mun shares with the community about Hillcrest High School’s community hub, which provides not only school supplies, but food and personal hygiene items, laundry facilities, showers and more to the Midvale community. (Julie Slama/City Journals) The new partnership between education, business and a not-for-profit entity...www.midvalejournal.com
Comments / 0