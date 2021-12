After a historic series win against New Zealand in Christchurch in September the latest challenge for England on the way to their Commonwealth title defence next summer is three Tests against Jamaica on home soil, beginning on Sunday at London’s Copper Box Arena. If expectations were already high for the Roses after defeating the world champions in their back yard two months ago, the first time England have won a series in New Zealand, then the squad named by the head coach, Jess Thirlby, has only raised them even more.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO