(Reuters) – The parties to the war in Yemen each have their own agenda, making the conflict hard to resolve. Here are some of these groups and what they want:. In the late 1990s, the Houthi family in far north Yemen set up a religious revival movement involving the Zaydi sect of Shi’ite Islam, which had once ruled Yemen but whose northern heartland had been marginalised.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 17 HOURS AGO