Engineers enjoying chance to play deep into football season

INDIANAPOLIS — It only seemed fitting that Micah Hochstetler recorded the first tackle of the game Saturday after not playing for 11 weeks. The Northridge senior’s season appeared to be over after an ankle injury sustained in a week four victory over Plymouth forced him to have surgery. An extended playoff for the Raiders that ended in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday, though, allowed Hochstetler enough time to rehab and get cleared to play for Northridge against Mount Vernon. He became eligible to play Tuesday, nearly 11 weeks after initially sustaining the injury.

