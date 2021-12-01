ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Engineers enjoying chance to play deep into football season

WNYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RPI football team doesn't mind that they had to spend the Thanksgiving holiday...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Husky Football: 17 Seniors Enjoyed Great Success

Seventeen Owatonna High School football seniors wrapped up their prep careers after a great amount of success, but also battled through some adversity. This season started with a 1-2 record. The Huskies won five of their next six to reach the section finals for the sixth straight season. The group...
OWATONNA, MN
hometownsource.com

Malamisuro takes advantage of football chances

We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544. This fall Luke Malamisuro was honored by football coaches around the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference for...
FOOTBALL
Frederick News-Post

The Final Score podcast: Conner's Linganore football team enjoys another deep postseason run

With his team set to play in a state semifinal on Friday, Linganore football coach Rick Conner is this week’s guest on the Final Score Podcast. Conner chats with host Greg Swatek about what it’s like for his team to go on yet another deep postseason run. This marks the fourth straight season (not counting 2020, when no MPSSAA football teams played because of the coronavirus pandemic) that Linganore has reached the MPSSAA football final four.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Deseret News

BYU football players, from SoCal and everywhere else, relishing chance to play USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Gunner Romney didn’t grow up in Southern California, but this week BYU’s junior receiver feels like he did. All anybody can talk about around the BYU football facilities is their excitement to face the USC Trojans at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday (8:30 p.m. MST, ESPN), Romney said Tuesday night after practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Ncaa Tournament#Play Deep#Football Season#American Football#Rpi#Diii#North Central College#The Ncaa Tournament
247Sports

Foster enjoying productive super senior season

Clayton White doesn’t have to make much of a case for South Carolina Gamecocks safety Jaylan Foster, who deserves a place on the All-SEC postseason awards team. Foster’s team-high 86 tackles and five interceptions do enough of the talking. Plus, he's ranked first in the SEC in interceptions. His tackle total is seventh-best. Enough said, according to South Carolina's defensive coordinator.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lootpress.com

Prep Football: Cyrus Goodson’s key plays saved Indy’s season

It seems like anytime there’s a big play at Independence the name Goodson is attached to it, and it’s not always Atticus. While Cyrus, the younger of the two Goodson brothers, isn’t as heralded, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say he’s saved his teams numerous times throughout his career.
HIGH SCHOOL
fox44news.com

Abbott Football in the midst of another deep playoff run

ABBOTT, TX — It’s been six years since the Abbott Panther Football team advanced past the area round of the UIL playoffs. That season Terry Crawford and company won a state title. That’s the goal once again as the Panthers are back in the third round of the playoffs, with...
ABBOTT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaumont Enterprise

Photos: PNG football family enjoys Thanksgiving on the grid

PORT NECHES- Family, food, football - the recipe for a classic Thanksgiving celebration - and Port Neches - Groves scored a win, kicking off the holiday with an early morning practice as the Indians got ready for Friday's regional playoff. After practice, players and coaches remained on the field, spending...
PORT NECHES, TX
Goshen News

PREP FOOTBALL: Hochstetler gets one last chance to play with his teammates

INDIANAPOLIS — It only seemed fitting that Micah Hochstetler recorded the first tackle of the game Saturday after not playing for 11 weeks. The Northridge senior’s season appeared to be over after an ankle injury sustained in a week four victory over Plymouth forced him to have surgery. An extended playoff for the Raiders that ended in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday, though, allowed Hochstetler enough time to rehab and get cleared to play for Northridge against Mount Vernon. He became eligible to play Tuesday, nearly 11 weeks after initially sustaining the injury.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Frederick News-Post

Maryland football bowl projections: Where the Terps might play after 6-6 season

For the first time in five seasons, Maryland football is bowl eligible. The Terps beat Rutgers 40-16 on Saturday for their sixth victory of the season, making them one of 83 teams eligible for 82 bowl bids. The pairings will be announced Sunday after the conference championship games are held and the College Football Playoff matchups are set.
MARYLAND STATE
Thesiuslaw News

Playing football with family

Nov. 27, 2021 — On the Friday night before the 3A semifinal last week, Stew and Dustee Myrick had a few hungry visitors. Maybe a few is an understatement. The Myricks had the entire Siuslaw football team over for dinner. Pregame meals have been a Viking tradition for as long...
FLORENCE, OR
Lake Geneva Regional News

3 noteworthy trends emerge after charting every offensive play of Wisconsin football this season

The University of Wisconsin football team went as its offense did throughout the regular season. When the unit struggled to score early in the season and gave away turnovers, UW fell to 1-3. As the unit got back to basics and leaned on the ground game with freshman running back Braelon Allen and junior Chez Mellusi, things got a bit better and led to wins against some good teams like Iowa and Purdue. The offense even carried the team to a win against Nebraska.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vicksburg Post

Bulldogs lament missed chances in game, season

If Mississippi State’s 2021 season could be boiled down into one drive, it might have been the final one of the first half Thursday against Ole Miss. With a chance to take the lead, the Bulldogs dropped three potential touchdown passes, missed a field goal, and came away empty-handed. It felt a lot like a season in which the program clearly took a step forward but also missed opportunities to go further.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WNYT

No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Erick Hallett II saw the receiver running to his side and knew the ball was coming his way. He cut in front to snag a jumping interception and began sprinting for the end zone with the ball clutched in his right hand - then extended the ball as he crossed the goal line for the touchdown that transformed No. 17 Pittsburgh's lead into a rout.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy