Long gone are the days where only the highest octane shooters and MOBAs make a name for themselves as esports — now, as long as any aspect of a title can be turned into a game that’s competitive in nature, it too can become a spectator sport. Stardew Valley is a perfect example of this, as its creator held a tournament to complete various in-game tasks for over $40,000 in prize money. I personally love that indie games are breaking down the dudebro culture that is still pervasive in the esports scene, and now Farming Simulator has also been added to those ranks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO