The Mystery Wino Special to Valley News After last week’s excursion to Vindemia, a micro-winery offering excellent red wines but few amenities, I head back to the De Portola Wine Trail and Robert Renzoni Vineyards. From its food to its architecture to its wines, Renzoni is a cut above most of its peers. While Europe is still off limits, Renzoni offers a touch of Italy in Temecula. With a glass of barbera in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other, la dolce vita doesn’t seem so far away. Salute! The Background The Renzoni family has been making and selling wine for more than 130 years, beginning with Robert’s great-grandfather Frederico in Fano, Italy. Besides a decadelong stint in a rock band, Robert has been part of the wine and spirits business since his grandfather.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO