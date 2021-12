Mobile’s New Horizons Credit Union has earned the Credit Union National Association’s First Place Dora Maxwell Award for credit unions in its asset division for exhibiting excellence in community social responsibility. New Horizons will continue to the national level to compete against peers across the country. The award recognizes credit unions that have shown outstanding social responsibility and service to the community. In its “Horizons Helping Hands” program, New Horizons raises funds for employee-selected nonprofit organizations through internal efforts such as jeans days. In addition to having been the title sponsor of the Hi-Q Academic Competition in Mobile since 1986, New Horizons awards five $1,000 scholarships annually to high school seniors.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO