ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

After Fleeing Afghanistan, These Women Are Building A Life Together In Northern Virginia

By Valerie Plesch
DCist
DCist
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taban Ibraz wakes up every morning in a daze, as if she is still living in a dream. Her life was suddenly uprooted on August 15 when the government in Afghanistan collapsed and the Taliban took control of Kabul at stunning speed as the U.S. government withdrew from the...

dcist.com

Comments / 13

1220
5d ago

As long as they are Refugees they are supported by our government, look up what Refugees and Asylum Seekers are entitled to get. They get a big boost up never having to worry about a place to live, food, healthcare or money. They can even get low interest loans. This is why everyone wants to come to America under these statuses. True Facts!!

Reply(4)
4
Related
abc17news.com

Taliban chief bans forced marriage of women in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have decreed they are banning forced marriage of women in Afghanistan, a move likely meant to address criteria the international community consider a precondition to recognizing their government and restoring aid. The move announced on Friday by the reclusive Taliban chief comes as poverty is surging in Afghanistan, following the religious militia’s takeover in August that pushed out U.S. and international forces and led foreign governments to halt funds that had been a mainstay of the economy. Women’s rights improved markedly over the past two decades of international presence in Afghanistan, but are seen as under threat with the return of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
thedrive

Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Dulles, VA
Local
Virginia Government
stlouisnews.net

Pakistan agrees to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan has agreed to provide life-saving drugs to Afghanistan, which is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis under the Taliban. A delegation of the Afghan health ministry visited Pakistan, requesting the country's government to provide the country with life-saving drugs on an emergency footing. Afghanistan's Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs4indy.com

Indiana elected officials working to help allies flee Afghanistan

INDIANAPOLIS – Among the people still trying to flee Afghanistan are family members of Hoosiers, and some of Indiana’s elected officials are doing what they can to help. “I do fear for their lives,” said Tim Siddiq, an Indianapolis business owner who fled Afghanistan decades ago. Siddiq and his brother...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#N K 24
ksl.com

Life after Afghanistan: The soccer player

SALT LAKE CITY — As a teen, Mohammad Tamim Solhadost was obsessed with soccer. His family couldn't afford lessons, so he turned to YouTube. "It was just me and the wall," said the 23-year-old, reminiscing about hours upon hours he would spend at his childhood home in Kabul, Afghanistan, practicing his soccer skills and likely driving his parents insane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
spectrumnews1.com

Parents plead with U.S. son to help them flee Afghanistan

The United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan before the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August and subsequent takeover by the Taliban. But thousands of at-risk Afghans remain inside the country today, their lives on the line and increasingly desperate to leave. The pressure to help them is falling squarely on the shoulders of families living in the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
DCist

New Traditions And A Helping Hand for Immigrants In The Metro Area This Thanksgiving

Shamim Popal, left, checks on a Thanksgiving turkey while her daughter Fatima, right, looks on. In the months following this summer’s influx of Afghan refugees to the D.C. area – and as resettlement agencies deal with limited resources – local businesses have stepped up to provide aid. This Thanksgiving, restaurants such as Lapis in Adams Morgan are sharing both home-cooked meals, and new traditions.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
KGLO News

Timing of Afghans arriving in Iowa for resettlement is fluid

DES MOINES — A coalition of agencies and organizations is preparing to help as many as 1300 Afghans resettle in central Iowa by the middle of next year. Mak Suceska is head of the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services, the state agency that’s providing technical assistance to organizations sponsoring Afghans evacuated from their home country this summer.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Women activists call for greater rights in Afghanistan

Women’s rights activists in the Afghan capital of Kabul have insisted they will continue fighting for access to education, employment and participation in the country’s political and social life, and said a recent Taliban decree banning forced marriage was not enough to address their issues. The decree, issued on Friday,...
ADVOCACY
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy