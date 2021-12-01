ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants not ruling anything out with Daniel Jones (neck)

By Michael Eisen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Before the first of the Giants' two walk-throughs today, Joe Judge said Daniel Jones would have "really a normal Wednesday for him." It wasn't completely customary because after injuring his neck in the victory against Philadelphia three days ago, Jones was limited when he is usually a...

Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins, neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer. Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team's medical personnel that the third-year...
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, DB Logan Ryan

Opening Statement: Today we'll start our prep for the Dolphins. Specifically talking about this team starting with (Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores) Flo, Flo is a guy that I know very well. We worked together for seven years in New England. A lot of respect for Flo. I think he's got a very unique path in terms of how he became a head coach, working in all aspects of the organization, starting in personnel, working with offense, defense and special teams, so his involvement with all three phases along with the draft and free agency really shows through his personality and how they play. When you talk about this team, you talk about aggressive. It's one thing that's really shown up throughout his career, but then also specifically in these last few weeks in terms of how his team, his defense, his special teams really get after you, put pressure on you and are looking to go ahead and attack you as a team.
If there was any doubt left, Daniel Jones’ neck injury now means Giants’ Dave Gettleman is toast — as he should be

Well, that should do it for the Dave Gettleman era in East Rutherford. Tuesday evening’s news that quarterback Daniel Jones is week-to-week — and definitely out for Sunday’s game in Miami — due to a strained neck almost certainly seals Gettleman’s fate and brings to an end his miserable four seasons as the Giants’ general manager.
Sources: Daniel Jones a question mark for New York Giants due to neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Jones took a hard hit on the second play of Sunday's s 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished...
Giants' Jones out vs. Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not been cleared for contact due to a neck injury and will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins as a result, head coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday. Judge declined to go into specifics of the injury but said Jones has only been...
🎥 Watch highlights from Giants vs. Dolphins

The Giants (4-7) traveled Miami to take on the Dolphins (5-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13. Here are the top highlights from the inter-conference matchup:
Giants vs. Dolphins: 5 storylines to follow in Week 13

The Giants hope to pick up their second consecutive win when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 13. Big Blue got back in the win column last week when they defeated divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium, 13-7. The defense forced four takeaways, including three interceptions, and held Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to just 129 passing yards.
Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney ruled out vs. Dolphins; view Week 13 inactives

The Giants ruled out Daniel Jones for Sunday's game in Miami after the quarterback was not cleared for contact, coach Joe Judge announced Friday morning. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 victory over Philadelphia and was limited in practice this week. Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins, and Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, is expected to serve as the backup.
Daniel Jones has neck strain, Giants sign Jake Fromm off Bills’ practice squad

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury that has the team bringing in reinforcements. Jones has a neck strain and may not be able to play Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Giants have only Mike Glennon on the active roster behind Jones on the depth chart, so they’re bringing in quarterback Jake Fromm from the Bills’ practice squad.
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Mike Glennon, S Xavier McKinney, QB Jake Fromm

Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
