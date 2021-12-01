Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-15 Loss to Washington

--Seahawks tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell versus Cardinals defensive ends Chandler Jones and Markus Golden: Still viewed as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, Jones has historically dominated against Seattle, registering a whopping 13.5 sacks in nine regular season games against them. Most recently, he tormented Jamarco Jones in 2019, bringing down Russell Wilson four times in a Week 16 victory at Lumen Field. After exiting last week's loss to the Packers with a hip strain, the Seahawks expect Brown to start at left tackle, but even at 100 percent, he hasn't been effective this year and has given up seven sacks in nine starts. That's not a matchup that looks favorable at all for the home team and making matters worse, Shell will have to deal with the explosive Golden, who has resurrected his career since returning to the Cardinals and leads the team with 9.0 sacks. There's no question offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will have to provide help for both tackles with tight ends chip blocking and running backs ready to pick them up in the backfield if the Seahawks have any hopes of keeping Wilson upright.
