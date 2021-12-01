ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-15 Loss to Washington

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 6 days ago

Unable to claw back from another dreadful offensive performance, the Seahawks fell 17-15 to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Seattle drops to 3-8 on the season and is all but out of the postseason race.

Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez tell you what they saw and where the Seahawks need to go from here in the video above.

