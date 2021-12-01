Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions will likely have to call upon other running backs on the roster if D'Andre Swift is not able to suit up and play against the Minnesota Vikings.

While veteran Jamaal Williams will see the bulk of the carries, Detroit's offense will look to involve two players who could earn more reps in the future.

Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson each have had special touchdowns this season and in Week 13, each will have a part in the gameplan that will be put together against a rival in the division.

“Somebody’s gotta pick up the slack. The good news is, we got Jamaal (Williams) back. This will be his third week to get back in the flow a little bit, so certainly, we will lean on Jamaal quite a bit," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at his Wednesday media session. "But, we’re going to use Godwin (Igwebuike), we’re going to use (Jermar) Jefferson. That’s part of the plan. They’re all going to be able to play. It’s a little bit by committee, but I think we’re going to see a lot of Jamaal Williams.”

Detroit returned to the practice field Wednesday, ahead of its next home game this upcoming weekend.

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Penei Sewell (Illness)

KhaDarel Hodge (Illness)

D'Andre Swift (Shoulder)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder)

Trey Flowers (Knee)

Bobby Price (Shoulder)

Limited practice (LP)

Trinity Benson (Knee)

Michael Brockers (Knee)

Matt Nelson (Ankle)

Full participant

