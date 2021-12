Bass phenom Phocust explores his dubstep roots to create his latest release, the six-track KING EP which is out now on SubCarbon!. From nostalgic sine waves to modern bass elements being blasted around the globe, Phocust has started to connect to the divine frequencies that surround us with his growing discography that has graced labels like Drama Club Recordings. Now, to kick off the end of the year and to start off anew, he’s headed to SubCarbon with the high-powered KING EP to keep you energized for the rest of the year. Clocking in at six tracks in total, each one helps challenge listeners to build their inner spirit while bringing awareness to the personal eminence within them as well.

