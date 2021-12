When Porsche revealed the Mission R electric race car concept, it was pretty clear that this is what an electric Porsche 718 Cayman would look like. Porsche said as much shortly thereafter, and a later interview with Autocar revealed that we could expect a mid-engine feel from the future electric 718 twins. Now Dr. Frank Walliser, the head of Porsche's sports cars division, has spoken to Road & Track, revealing that the concept is not very far off from what a production 718 EV could be like. Obviously, there are aspects of the car that would need to be toned down on the production version, but these are surprisingly few and far between.

